Urination Incident Shows Pervasiveness of Violence Against Adivasis in MP

After the video of a man from Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district urinating on a hapless Adivasi man named Dashmat Rawat went viral early this week, it led to indignation and uproar.

The 30-year-old accused Pravesh Shukla, who is said to be an aide of the local Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Kedarnath Mishra, was arrested on 4 July and booked under the sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the National Security Act.

Since assembly elections are only a few months away, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan swiftly got into action to pacify the anger over the incident and to send a message to the Adivasis that he cares about them. He invited Rawat to his official residence in the capital Bhopal where he washed his feet, garlanded him and later had lunch with him while enquiring about his family and income. The photos and videos of the meeting were carefully circulated.