ADVERTISEMENT

Madhya Pradesh Tunnel Caves In, 5 People Rescued So Far

The under-construction tunnel collapsed on Saturday night, leading to the nine workers at the site getting trapped.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The under-construction tunnel of the Bargi underground canal in Sleemanabad in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh collapsed on Saturday night, leading to the nine workers at the site getting trapped inside the structure.</p></div>
i

The under-construction tunnel of the Bargi underground canal in Sleemanabad in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh collapsed on Saturday night, leading to the nine workers at the site getting trapped inside the structure.

Five of them, the state administration informed, were safely rescued, ANI reported on the morning of Sunday, 13 February.

The State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) team, that arrived from Jabalpur, is trying to rescue the remaining four workers.

Shivraj Singh Chauhan, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh (MP) tweeted that he was maintaining a constant watch over the developments in the situation, and that he hoped for a safe and sound recovery of all the workers involved.

He assured of a proper treatment to anyone who was injured in the accident.

Also Read

Madhya Pradesh: Two Injured As Drone Falls on Them During R-Day Celebration

Madhya Pradesh: Two Injured As Drone Falls on Them During R-Day Celebration
ADVERTISEMENT

A little after midnight on Sunday, the Satni collector had tweeted visuals of the rescue operation. He also wrote: "SDRF team from Jabalpur has also reached the spot for the rescue operation."

(With inputs from ANI.)

Also Read

Chamoli Disaster: 166m of Tapovan Tunnel Cleared; Death Toll at 62

Chamoli Disaster: 166m of Tapovan Tunnel Cleared; Death Toll at 62

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×