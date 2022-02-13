Madhya Pradesh Tunnel Caves In, 5 People Rescued So Far
The under-construction tunnel collapsed on Saturday night, leading to the nine workers at the site getting trapped.
The under-construction tunnel of the Bargi underground canal in Sleemanabad in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh collapsed on Saturday night, leading to the nine workers at the site getting trapped inside the structure.
Five of them, the state administration informed, were safely rescued, ANI reported on the morning of Sunday, 13 February.
The State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) team, that arrived from Jabalpur, is trying to rescue the remaining four workers.
Shivraj Singh Chauhan, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh (MP) tweeted that he was maintaining a constant watch over the developments in the situation, and that he hoped for a safe and sound recovery of all the workers involved.
He assured of a proper treatment to anyone who was injured in the accident.
A little after midnight on Sunday, the Satni collector had tweeted visuals of the rescue operation. He also wrote: "SDRF team from Jabalpur has also reached the spot for the rescue operation."
(With inputs from ANI.)
