MP Principal Suspended Over Notebooks With Savarkar’s Picture

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has suspended the principal of a government-run school at Malwasa in Ratlam district over the distribution of notebooks carrying the picture of Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar on the cover.

Principal RN Kerawat was suspended on Tuesday, 14 January, night, over two months after the notebooks were distributed to the students of his school by an organisation, an official said on Wednesday.