Rebuilding Brick by Brick: MP's School Education Reforms Finally Showing Gains

Bhopal, the laid-back, breezy, green, and leafy cultural capital of the state of Madhya Pradesh (MP) in the heart of India, offers a unique study in contrast within a short 10-kilometer radius.

In Mira Nagar, to enter the primary school run by the government, one has to hop, skip, and jump over a puddle of green algae and fungus-filled water by stepping on stones carefully placed by the authorities.

Located in the midst of a slum, the school has a few mounds of garbage strewn around - Bhopal doesn’t appear to be following the footsteps of sister Indore closely enough - and has a sad, decrepit look. Inside a large room, four dedicated teachers however are bent over finishing their non-teaching work after the students have left for the day.