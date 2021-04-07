MP Man Thrashed to ‘Enforce Safety Measures’; 2 Cops Suspended
Police claimed that the man first assaulted the constables and abused them.
In a video that went viral on social media, two policemen can be seen thrashing a man in Indore on Tuesday, after they reportedly found him not wearing a mask properly.
The policemen were identified as Kamal Prajapat and Dharmendra Jat, both of whom were suspended once the video came to light, NDTV reported.
In view of the rising COVID cases, masks have been made mandatory and COVID-appropriate behaviour is expected, amid other restrictions put in several states.
Since last year, several videos of police handing out physical punishments have been widely circulated on social media. With the rising cases, the states again have been told to enforce COVID-appropriate behaviour to counter laxity in the use of masks and social distancing.
What the Victim Said
The man in the video has been identified as Krishna Keyer, a 35-year-old autorickshaw driver.
He said that his mask had slipped down his nose while he was taking food for his father in the hospital. On being asked to come to the police station, he had requested the police to let him report to the station later, but the police allegedly started hitting him.
Cops’ Claim
Police claimed that the man first assaulted the constables and abused them.
Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Bagri said, “When those two cops tried to escort the man to the police station for not wearing a mask, he tried to assault them. That part has been cropped out of the video to malign the police.”
He, however, admitted that what the cops did was wrong and they had consequently been suspended. An inquiry is underway.
Another police official and BJP leader from Bhopal, Rahul Kothari alleged that Keyer faces cases of cheating and extortion in the city. Kothari added, “He was adamant about not wearing a mask. The police were only trying to control him, they weren't beating him up.”
(With inputs from PTI and NDTV.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.