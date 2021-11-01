After 5 Arrests in UP, MP Man Arrested for FB Post Celebrating Pak T20 Win
After Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called for invoking sedition charges against the people celebrating Pakistan's win over India in the T20 World Cup, a 23-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh's Satna was arrested for allegedly making pro-Pakistan comments on Monday, 31 October.
A First Information Report (FIR) was filed at Maihar police station on Sunday after Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) district secretary Anurag Mishra alleged that he wrote "Pakistan Zindabad, Babar Azam Zindabad" on a Facebook post.
The 23-year-old, identified as Mohammed Farooq, was booked under Sections 124-A (sedition), 153-B (assertions prejudicial to national integration), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 505 (public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)
The VHP functionary also claimed in his complaint that Farooq had committed an 'act of treason' against the country.
He went on to allege that the workers of Bajrang Dal can go to any extent to 'protect their nation and religion', if no immediate arrest is made.
The development comes at a time when five persons have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh for celebrating Pakistan's win over India in the cricket match on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday terminated the services of an operation theatre technician who had allegedly shared a status celebrating Pakistan's victory.
