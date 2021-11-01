After 5 Arrests in UP, MP Man Arrested for FB Post Celebrating Pak T20 Win

The VHP functionary also claimed in his complaint that Farooq had committed an 'act of treason' against the country.

He went on to allege that the workers of Bajrang Dal can go to any extent to 'protect their nation and religion', if no immediate arrest is made.

The development comes at a time when five persons have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh for celebrating Pakistan's win over India in the cricket match on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday terminated the services of an operation theatre technician who had allegedly shared a status celebrating Pakistan's victory.