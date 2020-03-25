Journalist Who Attended Kamal Nath PC Tested Positive For COVID-19

A journalist from Bhopal was among the six new COVID-19 patients reported in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, 25 March, triggering panic among the media fraternity as he was present at a press conference of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath here on March 20.

Bhopal's Chief Medical and Health Officer Sudhir Dehariya said those who came in contact with the journalist should remain in home isolation for 14 days and approach the coronavirus control room if they develop symptoms of cough, cold or fever in the next few days.