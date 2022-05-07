Madhya Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out in Two-Storey Indore Building, Killing 7

At least seven people were charred to death as a fire broke out in a two-storey building in Madhya Pradesh's Indore in the early morning of 7 May. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his condolences and announced an ex-gratia of 4 lakh to the next of kin of those deceased.

The chief minister tweeted that he has ordered an inquiry into the incident and that strict action will be taken against those who were negligent.