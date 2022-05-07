Madhya Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out in Two-Storey Indore Building, Killing 7
Nine people have been rescued so far, Indore Police said.
At least seven people were charred to death as a fire broke out in a two-storey building in Madhya Pradesh's Indore in the early morning of 7 May. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his condolences and announced an ex-gratia of 4 lakh to the next of kin of those deceased.
The chief minister tweeted that he has ordered an inquiry into the incident and that strict action will be taken against those who were negligent.
Nine people have been rescued so far, Indore Police Commissioner Harinarayana Chari Mishra told ANI.
The incident took place in Swarn Bagh colony in Indore between 4 am and 5 am according to preliminary information.
While the cause of the fire is still unknown, an official of Fire Service told ANI, "The fire might have started through a short circuit. It took us three hours to bring it under control."
