MP Dalit Youth Beaten to Death for ‘Touching’ Food After Party

Just a week earlier, a Dalit farm worker was beaten to death in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, for refusing to give a matchbox to the accused, to light cigarettes.

Around 180 kilometres away from Bhopal, the incident took place in Karod village, where the 50-year-old Lalji Ram Ahirwar, was resting in an agriculture field when the accused beat him with sticks over an argument on borrowing a matchbox, according to the police.

“Yash Yadav and Ankesh Yadav attacked Lalji Ram Ahirwar with sticks for denying a matchbox. He got severely injured. He was admitted to Guna district hospital but died of his injuries,” additional Superintendent of Police, TS Baghel, told NDTV.