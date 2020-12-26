Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Clears Draft of New Anti-Conversion Bill

The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has approved the draft of its new anti-conversion law, the Freedom to Religion Bill, 2020, on Saturday, 26 December. Under the proposal, in a special meeting, forcing someone to convert their religion will attract 1-5 years of imprisonment and a minimum fine of Rs 25,000. The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters that the jail term will be between two to ten years for a forced religious conversion of any minor.

“Under the new MP Freedom of Religion Bill 2020, forced conversion of a minor, woman or a person from Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe, would draw a minimum jail term of 2-10 years with a minimum penalty of Rs 50,000,” Mishra said.