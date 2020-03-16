28 Booked Under Gangster Act For Violence at Lucknow CAA Protest
The Lucknow Police on Friday, 13 March, arrested 28 people, accused for inflicting violence during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest in Lucknow on 19 December 2019 under the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986, reported LiveLaw.
According to a press note released by the Lucknow Police, the arrested have been slapped with the Gangster Act, as the probe confirmed that they conspired as a " gang" to commit "anti-government activities”, thereby causing panic in the public.
The "gang" has been accused of firing at the police with an "intention to kill", in addition to setting a police outpost on fire in Satkhanda area of Lucknow. The group has also been charged for damaging and looting other government offices and setting public/private vehicles on fire.
Section 2 (b) of the Gangster Act defines a "gang" and prescribes a detailed list of "anti-social activites" punishable under the Act. These include resorting to violence to disturb communal harmony, creating panic, alarm or terror in public etc.
Section 3 of the Act prescribes that a gangster shall be punished with an imprisonment of either two years ( three years in case the offence is committed against a public servant) and which may extend to ten years, with a fine.
The 28 accused, including their alleged leader Mohammed Tahir, have also been charged under various provisions of the IPC, the Explosives Act, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 and the criminal Law Amendment Act, for vandalism and arson.
(With inputs from LiveLaw)
