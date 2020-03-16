28 Booked Under Gangster Act For Violence at Lucknow CAA Protest

The Lucknow Police on Friday, 13 March, arrested 28 people, accused for inflicting violence during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest in Lucknow on 19 December 2019 under the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986, reported LiveLaw.

According to a press note released by the Lucknow Police, the arrested have been slapped with the Gangster Act, as the probe confirmed that they conspired as a " gang" to commit "anti-government activities”, thereby causing panic in the public.

The "gang" has been accused of firing at the police with an "intention to kill", in addition to setting a police outpost on fire in Satkhanda area of Lucknow. The group has also been charged for damaging and looting other government offices and setting public/private vehicles on fire.