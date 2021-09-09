Gujarat HC Asks State to Explain its Objections in Interfaith Marriage Case

"Certain religio-political groups intervened in the matter and communalized the issue by bringing in the angle of Love Jihad. Also, on account of the overzealousness of the police officers involved, facts and offences which were never mentioned or alleged by the informant came to be inserted in the FIR," the petition read.

In what seems to be Gujarat's first love jihad case after the amendment of the Freedom of Religion Act in June 2021, the woman and the accused husband had submitted that they were in a relationship and they were aware of the differences in their religious faiths before marriage.

They also maintained that their families supported them and their marriage was consensual and registered as per the Special Marriage Act.