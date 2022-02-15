Alert Issued at Airports for ABG Shipyard’s Bosses in Rs 23,000 Crore Bank Fraud

This comes days after the CBI, in their biggest bank fraud case yet, booked the company and its directors Rishi Agarwal, Santhanam Muthuswamy, and Ashwini Kumar for allegedly defrauding 28 banks of Rs 22,842 crore.

ABG Shipyard, a flagship company of the ABG Group, is a shipbuilding company based in Mumbai, the shipyards of which are located in Gujarat's Dahej and Surat.

Lookout circulars have previously been issued for Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya, among others.