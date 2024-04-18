Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How To Check Your Polling Booth Online? Easy Steps

The first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is all set to kick start from Friday, 19 April 2024. There are a total of seven phases in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, and each phase is scheduled to take place on a different date, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The second phase will happen on 26 April, followed by the third phase on 7 May, fourth phase on 13 May, fifth phase on 20 May, sixth phase on 25 May, and finally seventh phase on 1 June 2024. The counting of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 votes will be done on 4 June 2024. A total of 102 constituencies of 21 states and Union Territories will participate in the first phase of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections on 19 April.