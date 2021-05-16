Lockdown-Like Curbs Extended in Punjab’s Ludhiana Till 23 May

Amid the rising coronavirus cases in Ludhiana's district of Punjab, officials have decided to extend the ongoing restrictions till Sunday, 23 May, reported news agency ANI.

District Magistrate Varinder Kumar Sharma announced that weekday curfew restrictions will be from 12 pm to 5 am and weekend lockdown will be from 12 noon on Friday, 14 May, to 5 am on Monday, 24 May.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has urged for strict measures in the rural areas over the next two months, which he described as 'extremely crucial'.

“Now the rural areas are seeing a surge in cases, so we need to be very careful,” he said.

The Chief Minister exhorted people to keep outsiders away and allow only COVID-free people into the villages. “We have teams of doctors everywhere, approach them if you feel unwell,” Singh urged the villagers through Facebook live.