COVID-19: Little Access to Healthcare Puts Rohingyas at High Risk

In Kalindi Kunj, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) conducts occasional medical camps and assists financially with any consultations at Safdarjung Hospital, which are reimbursed, residents told IndiaSpend. However, a prohibitively long waiting period often forces them to avail of expensive private doctors’ consultations. Residents also depend on medical supplies often given by the Jamia Hamdard and Alshifa hospitals in the vicinity.

Access to healthcare is similarly strained in Nuh--residents here go to a local school for check-ups, illnesses and vaccinations, though they were unable to confirm whether the facility was a dispensary, anganwadi or primary health centre. The last reported medical camp was held here in 2016. Refugees living in this camp also complained that ambulances never responded to their calls. The two hospitals they visited for emergencies--Nallhar and Nuh Medical College--often referred them to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, which is over 70 km away. Due to the current lockdown, that is not accessible.

The health hazard faced by Rohingyas living in camps across Delhi-NCR is exacerbated by the profession these refugees engage in. Some living in the Kalindi Kunj camp are involved in sorting potentially hazardous biomedical waste, heightening the infection risk for an already vulnerable community. Similar worries were expressed by the Ubais Sainulabdeen Peace Foundation (USPF), which supports Rohingya communities in Faridabad.