QBullet: 227 New Cases; 6 Die of COVID-19 Post Delhi Prayer Meet

The COVID-19 crisis got worse on Monday, 30 March, as the government reported more than 200 new cases of infection and at least five more deaths across India but maintained it was still in the local transmission stage. The Supreme Court, meanwhile, cautioned that fear and panic are becoming a bigger problem than the coronavirus.

In its latest update, the Union Home Ministry said the death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 32 and the number of total positive cases to 1,251 as on Monday 9:30 pm, up from 1,024 positive cases and 27 deaths as on Sunday evening. While there are more than 1,100 active cases, nearly 100 have been cured.

(Source: The Times of India)