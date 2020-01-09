Latest News: One Dead in Patparganj Fire, 32 Fire Tenders at Spot

Live
Priyanka Gandhi to Visit Varanasi Today
Congress General Secretary for UP East, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit Varanasi today, to meet students of Banaras Hindu University and members of civil society.
(Source: ANI)
One Dead in Patparganj Fire
One person has died in the fire which has broken out in Patparganj Industrial Area.
(Source: ANI)
Fire Breaks Out in Patparganj, 32 Fire Tenders on Spot
Fire has broken out in Patparganj Industrial Area, 32 fire tenders are present at the spot. More details awaited.
(ANI)
Senate Passed Bills to Extend Gen Bajwa's Tenure Without Debate: Pak
The bills giving three years extension to General Qamar Bajwa as army chief was "rushed" through parliament without debate, a group of dissident Pakistanis said.
(PTI)
