A BJP MLA from Sitapur, whose purported audio clip criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi went viral on social media, has been asked by the party leadership to explain his alleged anti-party activities."A show cause notice has been served to party MLA from Sitapur Sadar Rakesh Rathore for indiscipline. Complaints were coming against him for his involvement in anti-party activities. He has been given seven days time to explain," a party release quoted BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh as saying.(Source: PTI)Sensex has dropped 487.36 points to 31,375.72 in opening session. Nifty has declined 129.35 points to 9,184.55.(Source: PTI)Editors Guild of India has issued a statement condemning "physical attack against senior editors of Republic TV channel Arnab Goswami and Samyabrata Ray." It states that "any physical attack, instigation for hate or verbal abuse hurled against any journalist is a reprehensible act."(Soource: ANI)