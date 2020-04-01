Latest News: 6.5 Magnitude Quake Hits US State of Idaho

Catch all the latest news updates of the day here.
6.5 Magnitude Quake Hits US State of Idaho
A 6.5-magnitude quake has hit the western US state of Idaho with no immediate reports of damage or fatalities.
The strong quake, which was felt throughout the state, struck in late afternoon on Tuesday and lasted anywhere between 20 to 30 seconds, residents reported.
(Source: PTI)
Govt Promulgates Ordinance For Extended I-T Deadline
The government on Tuesday brought in an Ordinance to give effect to various reliefs measures, including extended deadline for filing income tax, customs and central excise returns, to help taxpayers tide over the coronavirus crisis.
(Source: PTI)
Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in J&K's Poonch District
Pakistan violated ceasefire in the Balakot sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday and the Indian Army is retaliating.
(Source: ANI)
