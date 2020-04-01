Latest News: 6.5 Magnitude Quake Hits US State of Idaho
Catch all the latest news updates of the day here.
Catch all the latest news updates of the day here.(Photo: The Quint)
Live

Latest News: 6.5 Magnitude Quake Hits US State of Idaho

The Quint
India

Catch all the latest news updates of the day here.

NEWEST FIRSTOLDEST FIRST
(3) NEW UPDATES

6.5 Magnitude Quake Hits US State of Idaho

A 6.5-magnitude quake has hit the western US state of Idaho with no immediate reports of damage or fatalities.

The strong quake, which was felt throughout the state, struck in late afternoon on Tuesday and lasted anywhere between 20 to 30 seconds, residents reported.

(Source: PTI)

Govt Promulgates Ordinance For Extended I-T Deadline

The government on Tuesday brought in an Ordinance to give effect to various reliefs measures, including extended deadline for filing income tax, customs and central excise returns, to help taxpayers tide over the coronavirus crisis.

(Source: PTI)

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in J&K's Poonch District

Pakistan violated ceasefire in the Balakot sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday and the Indian Army is retaliating.

(Source: ANI)

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)

Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...