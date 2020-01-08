Latest News: Iran Strikes on US Base Shoot Up Oil Prices by 3.5%

Delhi court on 7 January, issued death warrant against all 4 convicts of 2012 Delhi gang-rape case, execution to be held on 22nd January at 7 am in Tihar's jail cell 3, as per Tihar jail officials, Tihar will conduct dummy execution in coming days but not today. It will be done in jail 3, where the execution will take place. At the time of the dummy execution, the executive engineer of PWD, superintendent and other jail officials will be present.

(Source: ANI)