Latest News: Iran Strikes on US Base Shoot Up Oil Prices by 3.5%
Latest News: Iran Strikes on US Base Shoot Up Oil Prices by 3.5%

Lt. General Ranbir Singh to Meet Chinese Military

Northern Army Commander Lt General Ranbir Singh is in China where he is scheduled to meet and interact with the senior People’s Liberation Army leadership. He would also be visiting the training institutions of the Chinese military.

(Source: ANI)

Dummy Execution for Nirbhaya Rape Convict

Delhi court on 7 January, issued death warrant against all 4 convicts of 2012 Delhi gang-rape case, execution to be held on 22nd January at 7 am in Tihar's jail cell 3, as per Tihar jail officials, Tihar will conduct dummy execution in coming days but not today. It will be done in jail 3, where the execution will take place. At the time of the dummy execution, the executive engineer of PWD, superintendent and other jail officials will be present.

(Source: ANI)

Iranian Revolutionary Guards Tell Us to 'Recall Us Troops' From Region

Iranian Revolutionary Guards has asked ‘recall US troops' from Iraq, after atleast nine rockets slammed into an Iraqi airbase in the country's west early Wednesday, 8 January where US and coalition forces are based.

(Source: AFP)

Iran Strikes on US Base Shoot Up Oil Prices by 3.5%

Oil prices spike more than 3.5% after Iran hits base used by US in Iraq.

(AFP)

