Latest News: Ruckus in Kerala Assembly Amid Governor’s Address
4 Dead, 7 Hospitalised After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Bulandshahr
At least four people died, seven were hospitalised after consuming liquor in UP’s Bulandshahr, ANI reported.
CM Yogi Adityanath ordered strict action against the culprit and distillery.
Three police personnel including Station Incharge have neeb suspended, according to ANI.
Ruckus in Kerala Assembly Amid Governor's Address
The 22nd session of the Kerala Legislative Assembly, underway in Thiruvananthapuram, witnessed ruckus by Opposition as Governor Arif Mohammad Khan delivered his address.
“I am doing my constitutional duty. It is expected that no obstruction shall be created while the governor is performing his constitutional duty,” he said, as quoted by ANI
Egg and Chicken Sales Affected Amid Concers Over Bird Flu
Poultry farmers and retailers in Moradabad told ANI that sales of eggs and chicken have been adversely affected due to fears of bird flu.
“No case of bird flu has been reported in the district so far,” says Dr Sanjeev Kumar, Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer, Moradabad.
4 Mowed Down by Train in Haridwar
Four people were mowed down by a train in Jamalpur area of Haridwar on Thursday evening, ANI reported.
“The incident took place during the trial of the newly constructed track. Identification of the deceased is underway," Manoj Kumar Katyal, Additional SP, GRP, Haridwar told ANI.
