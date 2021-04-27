Live

Latest News: Bangladeshis on Medical Visa Protest as Border Closed

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

The Quint
Updated
India
1 min read
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

11:50 AM , 27 Apr

Goa Court Adjourns Hearing Over Tarun Tejpal Sexual Assault Case to 12 May

A Goa Court adjourned the hearing over the alleged sexual assault case against former Editor-in-Chief of Tehelka Magazine, Tarun Tejpal to 12 May.

11:34 AM , 27 Apr

Congress's Karuna Shukla Passes Away After Testing COVID-19 Positive

Senior Congress leader and former MP Karuna Shukla passed away in Chhattisgarh last night at a hospital where she was being treated for COVID-19.

Source: ANI

11:34 AM , 27 Apr

WB: Bangladeshi Nationals on Medical Visas Protest As Indian Border Sealed Amid COVID Surge

Bangladeshi nationals who travelled to India on medical visas staged a protest at the Petrapole border in West Bengal after Bangladesh sealed the border with India on Monday amid rising COVID-19 cases.

(Source: ANI)

Published: 27 Apr 2021, 11:34 AM IST

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!