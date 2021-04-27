Latest News: Bangladeshis on Medical Visa Protest as Border Closed
Goa Court Adjourns Hearing Over Tarun Tejpal Sexual Assault Case to 12 May
A Goa Court adjourned the hearing over the alleged sexual assault case against former Editor-in-Chief of Tehelka Magazine, Tarun Tejpal to 12 May.
Congress's Karuna Shukla Passes Away After Testing COVID-19 Positive
Senior Congress leader and former MP Karuna Shukla passed away in Chhattisgarh last night at a hospital where she was being treated for COVID-19.
Source: ANI
WB: Bangladeshi Nationals on Medical Visas Protest As Indian Border Sealed Amid COVID Surge
Bangladeshi nationals who travelled to India on medical visas staged a protest at the Petrapole border in West Bengal after Bangladesh sealed the border with India on Monday amid rising COVID-19 cases.
(Source: ANI)
