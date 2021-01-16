Live
Latest News: Fog in Delhi Causes Delay, Cancellation of Flights
Fog in Delhi Causes Delay, Cancellation of Flights
At least four flights to/from Delhi airport have been delayed, while at least one flight stands cancelled due to fog.
(Source: ANI)
