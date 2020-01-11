Latest News: Taiwan Election Polls Open, Dominated by China Ties

Catch all the latest news updates on The Quint.
Oman's Sultan Qaboos Passes Away at 79 Without an Hein
Oman’s Sultan Qaboos, the longest-reigning leader of the modern Arab world, has died at the age of 79, the royal court said on Saturday.
Qaboos, who has ruled since 1970 when he deposed his father in a palace coup, had been ill for some time and had been believed to be suffering from colon cancer.
He left no apparent heir. He was unmarried and had no children or brothers. It is not clear who will succeed Qaboos. According to the Omani constitution, the royal family shall, within three days of the throne falling vacant, determine the successor.
If the family does not agree on a name, the person chosen by Qaboos in a letter addressed to the royal family will be the successor.
Polls Open for Taiwan Election Dominated by China Ties
Polls opened in Taiwan on Saturday for a presidential and parliamentary election where the island's fraught relationship with China is taking centre stage.
(PTI)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)