Latest News: ‘Mass Stabbing’ at Synagogue in New York State

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
‘Mass Stabbing’ at Synagogue in Upstate New York
Multiple people were stabbed at a Jewish place of worship late Saturday night, a public affairs group said.
“At 9:50 this eve, a call came in about a mass stabbing... It's the house of a Hasidic Rabbi. 5 patients with stab wounds, all Hasidic, were transported to local hospitals,” the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council tweeted.
Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami Passes Away
Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami passes away at Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt.
(Source: ANI)
Australia to Compensate Bushfire Volunteers
Volunteer firefighters in Australia will be offered government compensation after spending extended periods fighting bushfires raging across the country, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Sunday.
Rural Fire Service volunteers who have spent at least 10 days battling blazes in worst-hit New South Wales (NSW) state are immediately eligible for the scheme, which offers payments of up to Aus $300 ($209) per day for a maximum of Aus $6,000 per person.
"While I know RFS volunteers don't seek payment for their service, I don't want to see volunteers or their families unable to pay bills, or struggle financially as a result of the selfless contribution they are making," Morrison said.
(Source: PTI)
PM Modi to Address Last ‘Mann ki Baat’ of 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his signature-radio show ‘Mann ki Baat’. The address comes amid the ongoing nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Hemant Soren to be Sworn-in as Jharkhand CM Today
JMM executive president Hemant Soren will be sworn-in as the chief minister of the state on Sunday, 29 December. The swearing-in ceremony will take place in the presence of a large gathering of leaders.
(Source: ANI)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)