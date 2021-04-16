Live

Latest News: Monsoon to be Normal This Season, Says Govt

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

11:59 AM , 16 Apr

Monsoon to be Normal This Season: Govt

Monsoon to be normal this season, says Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary M Rajeevan.

(Source: PTI)

10:35 AM , 16 Apr

Multiple People Shot at FedEx Facility in Indianapolis

Multiple people have reportedly been shot at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Star reported that police issued a news release around 11:30 p.m. saying multiple victims were located at the facility near the airport. It is unclear exactly how many people were shot and the severity of their injuries.

(Source: AP)

9:35 AM , 16 Apr

Former CBI Director Ranjit Sinha Passes Away

Former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Ranjit Sinha passed away in Delhi on Friday morning at the age of 68, people close to him said.

Sinha was a retired officer of the 1974 batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS) and held several senior posts, including that of the CBI director and the director general (DG) of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). He died at 4:30am on Friday.

(Source: ANI)

9:06 AM , 16 Apr

Indian Army Repatriates Man From PoK Who Entered Indian Territory

The Indian Army on Thursday, 15 April, repatriated a man from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), who had crossed over to the Indian territory on April 11, Sunday.

(Source: ANI)

