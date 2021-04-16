Latest News: Monsoon to be Normal This Season, Says Govt

Former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Ranjit Sinha passed away in Delhi on Friday morning at the age of 68, people close to him said.

Sinha was a retired officer of the 1974 batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS) and held several senior posts, including that of the CBI director and the director general (DG) of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). He died at 4:30am on Friday.

(Source: ANI)