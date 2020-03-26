QMumbai: State Count Reaches 122; Cops Get 10,000 Calls in 1 Day

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 15 new COVID-19 cases, taking the count of coronavirus patients to 122. Of the 15 new cases, 11 are close contacts of infected patients with five from the same family in Sangli.

In Sangli’s Islampur, after four members of a family had been infected after visiting Saudi Arabia, another five tested positive on Wednesday. “Seven close contacts in the family were tested. Of them, two have tested negative,” said Dr Ravindra Tate from Sangli Municipal Corporation.

Source: The Indian Express