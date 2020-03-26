QMumbai: State Count Reaches 122; Cops Get 10,000 Calls in 1 Day
1. Maharashtra: 15 New Cases of Covid-19, State Count Reaches 122
Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 15 new COVID-19 cases, taking the count of coronavirus patients to 122. Of the 15 new cases, 11 are close contacts of infected patients with five from the same family in Sangli.
In Sangli’s Islampur, after four members of a family had been infected after visiting Saudi Arabia, another five tested positive on Wednesday. “Seven close contacts in the family were tested. Of them, two have tested negative,” said Dr Ravindra Tate from Sangli Municipal Corporation.
Source: The Indian Express
2. Cops Get 10,000 Calls in 1 Day, Some Seek Help for Medical Emergencies
The city may have come to a standstill after the lockdown was imposed last Monday, but the same cannot be said for the Mumbai Police Twitter handle and helpline, which have been flooded with complaints and queries by Mumbaiites.
Most calls and tweets have been regarding the inability to purchase medical supplies and essential supplies. Residents have complained that police are shutting down stores and preventing people from travelling, even during medical emergencies.
Source: Hindustan Times
3. Indian Railways to Transform Train Coaches Into Quarantine Facilities
Indian Railways is gearing up to transform its coaches into quarantine facilities to help state governments in containing the spread of novel coronavirus, officials said. They are looking at turning existing coaches into wards where patients who need to be quarantined can be placed with food and medical facilities being provided within the coach.
Source: The Indian Express
4. IRCTC to Provide Meals to Homeless Stuck Due to Lockdown
Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is gearing up to provide ‘distress meals’ to thousands of homeless and destitute who will be left to fend for themselves as the lockdown continues amidst the outbreak of COVID-19.
All zonal headquarters of IRCTC were asked to make provisions to make basic meals available in bulk across various areas of their respective zones. These distress meals are likely to include simple foods such as dal khichdi with pickle, while certain other areas are working towards providing Swaminarayan khichdi.
Source: The Indian Express
5. Transport Pollution in City Drops to Second Lowest in Country During Lockdown
Across 12 cities in India, Mumbai recorded the second lowest average nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels on Sunday and also the second lowest particulate matter (PM2.5) concentration on Monday.
Sunday was the nationwide Janta Curfew which resulted in the lowest average level of transport pollution (NO2 pollution) ever recorded during March in India.
Source: Hindustan Times