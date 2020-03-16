QMumbai: Section 144 Due to Corona Concern; Ferry to Alibaug Opens

The Mumbai Police on Sunday, as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of COVID-19, invoked section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and issued an order restricting private tour operators from organising any tours to any domestic or foreign destinations. The police have also advised Mumbaiites against public gatherings.

Section 144 of CrPC empowers police to take our certain orders. However, the order is limited to tour operators. It is not applicable to the general public, as in case of curfews or violence. The police and government are discouraging public gatherings as a preventive measure, but there is no order for any action against it. The order against tour operators will be in place till 31 March and anyone violating the order will be booked and arrested under section 188 of the IPC for causing danger to human life, health or safety, etc.