QMumbai: 13 Projects Stalled After HDIL Declared Insolvent & More
1. HDIL Declared Insolvent: 13 Projects Stalled, 1,500 Slum-Dwellers Yet to be Rehabilitated
The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) informed the Bombay High Court on Tuesday that 13 slum rehabilitation schemes in the city are stalled and nearly 1,500 slum-dwellers are yet to be rehabilitated after realty firm Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) was declared insolvent.
The affidavit filed by SRA stated that slum rehabilitation schemes to be executed by HDIL were affected as it failed to pay regular rent in lieu of transit accommodation to the eligible slum-dwellers.
Source: The Indian Express
2. Rs 861-Crore Plan to Rebuild Bridges
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday proposed to award contracts worth ₹861 crore to various private firms towards the demolition and reconstruction of several bridges and road overbridges (RoBs) in the city.
According to three different proposals, BMC has decided to demolish and reconstruct the GK Gokhale Bridge at Andheri at an estimated cost of ₹103 crore, along with two bridges on Santacruz-Chembur Link Road for ₹45.07 crore.
Source: Hindustan Times
3. Govt Approves 10 More Shiv Bhojan Centres
Buoyed by the response to state’s flagship subsidised food scheme, Shiv Bhojan, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government Monday approved 10 new canteens in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane under the scheme.
On January 26, Thackeray had rolled out his pet scheme across 100 centres in the state.
Within a month, 39 new centres have been opened, officials said.
Source: The Indian Express
4. City Saw Eight Swine Flu Cases Last Month, Highest in Jan Since 2016
The city recorded eight cases of swine flu in January, the highest number of cases recorded in this month since 2016. Experts said this could because a change in the strain of the virus has made the disease more of a routine influenza rather a seasonal occurrence. Swine flu is a respiratory disease and its symptoms include fever, coughing, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body ache and fatigue.
Source: Hindustan Times
5. BMC Proposes to Hike Hawking Charges to Raise Revenue
In a bid to address revenue shortfall, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed a hike in hawking charges.
“After this hike, we expect to get Rs 10 crore more revenue every year. The BMC is also implementing the new hawkers’ policy under which 15,000 new hawkers will be given pitches. After the procedure is completed, they will also be charged,” said a senior official from the Licence Department.
Source: The Indian Express