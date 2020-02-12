QMumbai: 13 Projects Stalled After HDIL Declared Insolvent & More

The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) informed the Bombay High Court on Tuesday that 13 slum rehabilitation schemes in the city are stalled and nearly 1,500 slum-dwellers are yet to be rehabilitated after realty firm Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) was declared insolvent.

The affidavit filed by SRA stated that slum rehabilitation schemes to be executed by HDIL were affected as it failed to pay regular rent in lieu of transit accommodation to the eligible slum-dwellers.

Source: The Indian Express