QMumbai: Maha Goes From 1,000 Cases to 2,000 in 6 Days, and More

Maharashtra doubled its tally from 1,000 to 2,000 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in six days as it recorded its biggest 24-hour jump in cases with 352 more patients on Monday, taking the number of infected people in the state to 2,334. The state recorded 11 deaths on Monday, the health department said, taking the toll to 160.

The Maharashtra government on Monday also officially extended the lockdown, which was to end at midnight on 14 April, till 30 April. On Saturday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had already said the state would extend the lockdown. The state government is also looking at allowing micro-, small- and medium- enterprises (MSMEs) to start operations in districts that are not affected or less affected by the outbreak. A proposal for allowing industries is being prepared by the state industries department. However, the state has not taken a call on colour-coding districts based on the severity of cases and relaxing curbs in regions that are not much affected.