QMumbai: Maha Govt Says CIDCO Violated Norms; BJP as Oppn in BMC

Norms were violated during allotment of contracts worth Rs 1,916 crore by the state-run City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) Ltd during the previous BJP-led regime in Maharashtra, an official report discussed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led cabinet Thursday has found.

CIDCO comes under the state’s Urban Development department, which was headed by then chief minister and now Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis. With the report also indicating that there were serious deficiencies in the allotment of contracts for the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) and the Navi Mumbai Metro Rail (NMMR) projects, senior government sources confirmed that the ruling coalition has plans to use the report to corner the Opposition in the ongoing Budget Session.