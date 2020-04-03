QMumbai: 423 Cases in the State; Nursing Homes Start Shutting Down

Maharashtra recorded 88 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases on Thursday and seven deaths, the highest in a day, as the state revved up its machinery to combat the pandemic, including sealing off high-risk areas and aggressively applying the 3-T formula (trace, test and treat) for suspected cases.

As of Thursday, Maharashtra’s coronavirus case tally stood at 423, the highest in the country. Of the new cases, 54 are in Mumbai, 11 in Pune, 9 in Ahmednagar, 9 in MMR (excluding Mumbai), two in Aurangabad, one each in Satara, Osmanabad and Buldhana.