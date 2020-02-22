QMumbai: Bombay HC Rejects Accused’s Plea in Tadvi Case & More

The Bombay High Court on Friday rejected permission to three women doctors, accused of abetting the suicide of junior doctor Payal Tadvi, to complete their post-graduation at BYL Nair Hospital.

The single-judge bench of Justice Sadhana S Jadhav noted that the accused—Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Mehare and Ankita Khandelwal— can apply for the completion of their post-graduate studies after the trial in the case is complete. The high court also directed the special court to expedite the trial.

In addition, the court relaxed their bail conditions and said that the accused can leave Mumbai to visit their homes with the permission of the court and also relaxed condition to visit police station every alternate day.

(Source: The Indian Express)