QMumbai: Bombay HC Rejects Accused’s Plea in Tadvi Case & More
1. Payal Tadvi Case: Bombay HC Rejects Plea of Three Accused to Complete PG
The Bombay High Court on Friday rejected permission to three women doctors, accused of abetting the suicide of junior doctor Payal Tadvi, to complete their post-graduation at BYL Nair Hospital.
The single-judge bench of Justice Sadhana S Jadhav noted that the accused—Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Mehare and Ankita Khandelwal— can apply for the completion of their post-graduate studies after the trial in the case is complete. The high court also directed the special court to expedite the trial.
In addition, the court relaxed their bail conditions and said that the accused can leave Mumbai to visit their homes with the permission of the court and also relaxed condition to visit police station every alternate day.
(Source: The Indian Express)
2. Differently Abled Man Held for ‘Abusing’ MNS
The Malwani police on Thursday night arrested a 34-year-old differently abled man for allegedly abusing and passing derogatory comments against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party and party chief Raj Thackeray in a video and criticising them for their drive against Bangladeshis in Mumbai.
Based on a complaint by an MNS member, an FIR was registered against the accused, Hasan Koti.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. Hema Upadhyay Trial Will Be Completed in 6 Months, Prosecution Assures HC
The Bombay High Court has accepted the prosecution’s assurance to complete the trial in the killing of artist Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer Haresh Bhambani within six months. Her ex-husband artist Chintan Upadhyay and three others have been arrested in the case. Justice Sadhana Jadhav passed the order while hearing the bail application of Chintan, who was arrested days after his former wife and her lawyer’s body was found on 11 December, 2015. The bodies were wrapped in plastic - their hands and legs tied and mouths gagged - and stuffed in cardboard boxes and thrown in a nullah in Kandivali.
(Source: Mumbai Mirror)
4. Iqbal Mirchi PMLA Case: Court Grants Bail to DHFL Chairman
A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Friday granted bail to Kapil Wadhawan, the chairman and managing director of Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL), who was arrested in a money laundering case involving deceased gangster Iqbal Mirchi.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Wadhawan (46) on January 27 alleging that he was instrumental in laundering of huge amounts of money as part of an illegal deal with Mirchi, who died in London in 2013.
(Source: The Indian Express)
5.Tariq Parveen’s Links to Dongri’s Illegal Buildings Exposed
Former Dawood Ibrahim aide Tariq Parveen, who was arrested on February 9 for allegedly extorting money from a dry fruit merchant, could be at the centre of the construction racket in south Mumbai in which buildings have floors added to them without permission. The crime branch of the Mumbai police is examining at least six buildings at Dongri and Pydhonie with illegal floors that were allegedly built at Parveen’s behest. Sources in the police claimed that Parveen would sell the illegal floors for less than the market price.
(Source: Mumbai Mirror)
