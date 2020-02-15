QMumbai: Bombay HC Judge Resigns; MVA Allies & BJP Lock Horns

The Bombay High Court’s senior most judge Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari has resigned on account of some “personal and family reasons.” He tendered his resignation on February 11, with effect from Friday.

“I have resigned for the sake of my family. I am 61 (years old) now and want to be with my family,” justice Dharmadhikari told reporters on Friday.

Speaking about his elevation to the post of chief justice, justice Dharmadhikari said the discussion has been going on for over four months. He said discussion about his elevation started immediately after justice Vijaya Kapse Tahilramani resigned as chief justice of the Madras high court in October 2019.

