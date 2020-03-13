QMumbai: 3 More Coronavirus Cases in City, Thane, Pune & More

Three more persons, including a director of the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank, were arrested on Thursday in connection with the alleged Rs 4,355-crore fraud.

Jaswinder Banwait, a long-term director of PMC bank, as well as Vishwanatha Prabhu and Sripad Jere, associated with the firm auditing PMC bank, were placed under arrest by the police.

Source: The Indian Express