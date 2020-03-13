QMumbai: 3 More Coronavirus Cases in City, Thane, Pune & More
1. 3 More Coronavirus Cases in City, Thane, Pune; State Count Now 14
Three more people tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Mumbai, Pune and Thane on Thursday, taking the number of cases in Maharashtra to 14. A 74-year-old man, who recently returned to Mumbai from Dubai, is in critical condition at a private hospital, while a 35-year-old man from Thane has been quarantined at Kasturba Hospital. He had travelled to France recently, officials said. In Pune, the person who tested positive for the virus had visited the United States (US), said district collector Naval Kishore Ram.
Source: Hindustan Times
2. Coronavirus: At Mumbai’s Kasturba Hospital, Travellers Make a Beeline
In Kasturba hospital — Mumbai’s nodal centre for treating and testing coronavirus — a stream of people with recent international travel history are making a beeline to see a doctor. Since January 17 till Thursday, 652 people who were recently abroad have been monitored for symptoms of the virus at the hospital. On Thursday evening, over two dozen such travellers queued at the hospital, each wearing a mask, holding a sanitiser in hand, waiting for their turn to meet the doctor.
Source: The Indian Express
3. Maharashtra: Three More Arrested in PMC Bank Fraud Case
Three more persons, including a director of the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank, were arrested on Thursday in connection with the alleged Rs 4,355-crore fraud.
Jaswinder Banwait, a long-term director of PMC bank, as well as Vishwanatha Prabhu and Sripad Jere, associated with the firm auditing PMC bank, were placed under arrest by the police.
Source: The Indian Express
4. Reservation on Returned Seats: PG Med Aspirants Move Court
With the registration process for admission to postgraduate medical and dental courses beginning earlier this month, some aspirants have sought legal recourse from a 2018 state government resolution that applies reservation on returned seats.
One of the writ petitions filed before the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court (HC) seeks relief from reservation policy on returned seats from all-India quota. Returned seats are those that are not confirmed by candidates who are allotted these seats.
Source: Hindustan Times
5. Mumbai Central Station to be Renamed as Nana Shankarseth Mumbai Central Railway Station
The Mumbai Central railway station on the Western Railway route of the Mumbai Suburban rail line is set to be renamed. The Uddhav Thackeray government on Thursday sanctioned a proposal for rechristening it as Nana Shankarseth Mumbai Central railway station.
Following the state Cabinet’s go-ahead to the proposal, officials said that it will now be shared with the Railways Ministry.
Source: The Indian Express