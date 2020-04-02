QMumbai: 3-Day-Old Tests Positive; Distilleries to Make Sanitisers
1. Newborn Tests Positive, Suspected to Have Caught Infection at Sai Hospital
A three-day-old boy on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19, suspected to have caught the virus from the bed occupied by an infected patient before it was allotted to his mother at Sai hospital in Mumbai. While the mother has also tested positive, the boy is the state’s youngest COVID-19 patient.
The newborn was delivered at the Chembur-based hospital on March 26. On Tuesday, the mother and son were shifted to Kurla Bhabha hospital and later to Kasturba Hospital. The family claimed no paediatrician had visited the baby and the mother at Kasturba Hospital – the nodal centre for COVID-19 cases in Mumbai – since they had been admitted there.
2. SevenHills to Be India’s Largest COVID-19 Facility
Within two weeks, Mumbai will have a 1,500-bed isolation centre at the recently-converted quarantine facility at SevenHills Hospital, in Marol. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which gave its final nod to the project on Tuesday, said this would be the biggest COVID-19 isolation centre in the country.
With a growing number of reported COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the BMC and state authorities are looking to set up large isolation centres, instead of smaller ones, to curb the possible spread of the Sars-Cov-2 which causes COVID-19. With 1,500 beds, Seven Hills Hospital will be the biggest isolation facility in India, said the BMC.
3. 49 Distilleries in State Get Licences to Make Sanitisers
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, 49 distilleries in the state have been given licences to produce hand sanitisers. The distilleries have a collective production capacity of over 4.5 lakh litres per day. After getting the licences, most of them started producing liquor-based sanitisers as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and started selling them at subsidised rates.
Maharashtra has 119 distilleries which produce liquor and ethanol from sugarcane molasses they get as a by-product during sugar production. Since the production of liquor has been banned during the coronavirus lockdown, the central government had asked the distillers to produce sanitisers.
4. One COVID-19 Case in Dharavi, SRA Colony Sealed Off
A 56-year-old Dharavi resident with no travel history died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) late on Wednesday, civic officials said, after he had tested positive for the infection (Sars-Cov-2) earlier in the day.
The man was the first such case in the area, one of Asia’s largest slums, even as eight of his family members have been quarantined and will undergo tests tomorrow. Local ward officials are tracing his contacts as it was found that the deceased visited a nearby Jama Masjid daily.
5. 5,343 Contacts of Patients Traced in Mumbai, Says Public Health Minister
The BMC has traced over 5,300 high and low-risk contacts of COVID-19 patients in Mumbai, state Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday. To trace these contacts, the civic body has set up 200 teams of health workers, he added.
“Mumbai has reported 162 positive cases. During contact tracing, we have found 5,343 high and low-risk people who came in contact with the infected. All have been suggested home quarantine. We are working on formula of ‘three Ts’ – tracing, testing and treatment,” said Tope, who visited BMC’s war room in civic body headquarters at CSMT.