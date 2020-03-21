QMumbai: BMC Departments to Clear Roads Amid COVID-19 Scare & More

After the Maharashtra government on Friday announced that all big and small shops which do not provide essential services will be closed till March 31, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) roped in two more departments – encroachment and licence departments – for inspections to ensure strict compliance.

On Thursday, the corporation had published ward-wise lists of roads and mandated that shops on 50% of the roads which were shortlisted will remain closed on every alternate day and roped in the shops and establishments department to inspect that there is strict compliance.

