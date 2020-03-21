QMumbai: BMC Departments to Clear Roads Amid COVID-19 Scare & More
1. Coronavirus Outbreak: 2 More BMC Departments Roped in to Clear Roads of Handcarts, Hawkers
After the Maharashtra government on Friday announced that all big and small shops which do not provide essential services will be closed till March 31, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) roped in two more departments – encroachment and licence departments – for inspections to ensure strict compliance.
On Thursday, the corporation had published ward-wise lists of roads and mandated that shops on 50% of the roads which were shortlisted will remain closed on every alternate day and roped in the shops and establishments department to inspect that there is strict compliance.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. No Sunday Mass in Churches Till April 4, Archbishop Tells HC
Cardinal Oswald Gracias, the Archbishop of the Bombay Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church, informed the Bombay High Court on Friday that its churches in Mumbai will not conduct Sunday Mass till April 4 as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Senior advocate Joaquim Reis, who is representing Cardinal Gracias, conveyed the message to the court in response to a notice issued by the Bench of Chief Justice B.P. Dharmadhikari and Justice N.R. Borkar.
Source: The Hindu
3. Peter Mukerjea Released on Bail 4 Yrs After Arrest
Former media baron Peter Mukerjea, accused in Sheena Bora murder case, was released from Arthur Road jail on Friday evening.
Four years after his arrest, Mukerjea was granted bail by Bombay high court on February 6 on medical grounds and also because the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) failed to prove his involvement in Sheena Bora’s alleged murder.
However, the court had stayed its order by six weeks at the request of CBI to approach the Supreme Court to challenge the order. But CBI did not approach the Supreme Court and so Mukerjea was granted bail. Even after obtaining a stay, the agency could not obtain restraining orders from the apex court against the release.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
4. YES Bank Founder Sent to Judicial Custody Till 2 April
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday obtained a production warrant for YES Bank founder Rana Kapoor who allegedly received kickbacks from housing finance company by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL). Earlier on Friday, a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act granted judicial custody of Kapoor till April 2 to the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The CBI will seek Kapoor’s custody for further investigation. Earlier this month, the CBI filed two first information reports according to in which Kapoor, his wife Bindu and others were charged with cheating, forgery and corrupt practices.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. Coronavirus Cases Climb to 223 in India
Novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 223 on Friday after after 50 more people were infected with the fast-spreading in various parts of the country, according to Health Ministry data.
Among those found positive for coronavirus are 32 foreign nationals, including 17 from Italy, three from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada,
Indonesia and Singapore.
Source: Mumbai Mirror
We'll get through this!
