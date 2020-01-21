Land For Mining, Agriculture Inflates India’s Total Forest Cover

As much as 29.5% of land classified as forests in India’s government records does not have any forest cover, according to the India State of Forest Report (ISFR), 2019. Some of these lands have been diverted for road building and mining while some others are agricultural land.

Of 767,419 sq km of land recorded as forest area in governmental records, 226,542 sq km has no forest cover, said the report by the Forest Survey of India (FSI) released on 30 December 2019. This is misleading because areas that are not forests anymore continue to be tagged as forest areas.