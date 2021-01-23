Lalu Yadav’s Condition Now ‘Stable’, Still Referred to AIIMS 

Former Chief Minister of Bihar and RJD leader Lalu Yadav will be airlifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on the advice of State Medical Board, Dr Umesh Prasad, RJD leader’s physician, told news agency ANI. Yadav is currently being treated in RIMS, Ranchi, where the doctors have announced him to be “stable”, ANI reported.

His COVID-19 test came out negative, blood reports show a normal infection and HRCT chest scan reflects pneumonia.

According to a news report in NDTV, Yadav’s condition had deteriorated, following which the officials had taken the decision to send him to AIIMS.

Earlier, Lalu’s son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had said that he will speak to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, asking for better treatment for his father.