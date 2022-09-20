Punjab: Labourers To Block Highway, Demand Compensation for NREGA Workers' Death

Seven labour unions and some farmer unions of Punjab said that they will block the Ludhiana-Jalandhar highway on Tuesday, 20 September, to demand compensation for the death of two Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) workers who were run over by a train last week.

The bodies of the two workers, identified as Avtar Singh and Ram Lubhaya, haven't yet been cremated and are in the mortuary of Phillaur civil hospital, as the protest over their death outside the office of the subdivisional magistrate entered the fifth day on Monday.

The unions have said that they will block the highway near the Phillaur bus stand.

"We had a meeting with additional deputy commissioner Jalandhar but it appeared that he was bargaining over dead bodies. We were told that they can think of arranging compensation up to Rs 3 lakh per person," president of Zamin Prapti Sanghrash committee Mukesh Malaud said, as per The Indian Express.