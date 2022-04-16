Delhi Police Flags 'Forgery' After Designer's Email Refusing to Make PMO's Table

In the said email, Merchant had written that he would have taken up the project had things been different. He wrote that the Modi government was promoting a “prejudiced, hateful, exclusive and racist” version of India and not a “secular, plural, inclusive, tolerant” one that he wants to promote.

Merchant further wrote that with 20 percent of citizens living below the poverty line and 22 percent of Muslims living in “marginalised conditions” created by the “government and its policies”, it would not be morally or ethically feasible to make “a desk for the head of our government on which laws and policies will be signed to further this agenda of segregation and deprivation of minorities”.

Merchant also wrote how he describes himself as a Gandhian and that “it is no secret” that he has been “fundamentally opposed to the politics and policies” of the PM.

“Please remember that history treats the supporters, suppliers, and propagators of Nazis as Nazis themselves,” Merchant wrote, adding that he doesn’t want to have anything to do with this regime or contribute to it.