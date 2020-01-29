Kolkata’s ‘Shaheen Bagh’: Sit-in By Women Stretches Over 20 Days

On asked about the claims of a BJP leader that the demonstrators at Park Circus Maidan and other venues across the city, protesting against the new citizenship law, were “infiltrators and not Indians,” Nazir said, “We have been living here for generations, participating in Durga Puja celebrations with Hindus for ages. Suddenly, we have to prove that we are Indian citizens.”

Nazir's in-laws had been residing in Beniapukur area in the city for several generations. Another protester Nauseen Baba Khan, a PhD scholar, said, “We will not leave the place till there is a favourable decision with regard to our demand for scrapping of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA),” said Khan.

A policeman posted at the site said, people turn up in droves in the evening and songs and slogans rent the air.

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Choudhury, former Union Minister P Chidambaram, CPI(M) leader Md Salim and singers, theatre activists, social workers had visited the site in recent days.