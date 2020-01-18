QKolkata: Probe Panel at Visva Bharati for Swapan Incident & More

Women protesting against CAA and NRC at Park Circus Maidan got some relief on Friday with the KMC providing them with bio-toilets and making arrangements for running water at the venue.

More than 250 women — with their children in tow — have been camping at Park Circus Maidan since 7 January to protest against CAA and NRC. The peaceful protest has also been referred to as Kolkata’s Shaheen Bag, referring to the venue at the Capital where thousands of women have been protesting since 15 December.

Civic officials have installed four bio-toilets and stationed two water tankers inside Park Circus Maidan after they received criticism for ignoring the plight of women protesting there. The women were spending nights under the sky in the biting cold and had just one washroom at a nearby mosque that they could use. They also didn’t have permission to use microphones.

(Source: The Times of India)