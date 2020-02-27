QKolkata: Mamata Prays For Peace; B’desh Girl Asked To Leave India

Mamata Banerjee prayed at the Jagannath Temple in Puri on Wednesday for peace in the country as her “heart was weeping profusely” because of the situation in Delhi and sought divine blessings for the well-being of everyone.

She is in Odisha to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday and attend a session chaired by him on Friday with chief ministers of eastern states.

After the prayers at the temple, the Bengal chief minister issued a statement.

“I say Jay Jagannath, and I say… I have come here to pray for peace for the people, peace for the country, for every state…. For every family, for every ma (mother), every mati (soil), every manush (human being). I came here to offer my puja,” said Mamata outside the 12th century temple.

(Source: The Telegraph)