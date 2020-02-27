QKolkata: Mamata Prays For Peace; B’desh Girl Asked To Leave India
1. Mamata Banerjee Prays For Peace In Country
Mamata Banerjee prayed at the Jagannath Temple in Puri on Wednesday for peace in the country as her “heart was weeping profusely” because of the situation in Delhi and sought divine blessings for the well-being of everyone.
She is in Odisha to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday and attend a session chaired by him on Friday with chief ministers of eastern states.
After the prayers at the temple, the Bengal chief minister issued a statement.
“I say Jay Jagannath, and I say… I have come here to pray for peace for the people, peace for the country, for every state…. For every family, for every ma (mother), every mati (soil), every manush (human being). I came here to offer my puja,” said Mamata outside the 12th century temple.
(Source: The Telegraph)
2. Bangladesh Girl Asked To Leave India
The Centre has asked a Bangladeshi studying at Visva-Bharati to leave India for participating in “anti-government activities” after she posted on Facebook a few photographs of protests against the CAA at the university.
Afsara Anika Meem, a first-year undergraduate student at the central varsity’s Kala Bhavan, had been trolled on social media after she had posted the anti-CAA protest pictures.
The girl from Kustia in Bangladesh had come to India in late 2018 to pursue her Bachelor of Design degree at the department of fine arts.
In December, students and a section of varsity teachers had taken out several rallies on the campus against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
(Source: The Telegraph)
3. Cops To Videograph Protests, Step Up Vigil On Social Media
The Kolkata Police top brass has issued an order to videograph all protest rallies in the city in the backdrop of the Delhi violence. Commissioner Anuj Sharma took to Twitter to ask netizens to be cautious as some “motivated people might try to create trouble by posting inciting material”. He also asked his men to increase patrolling and be vigilant on the ground.
The cops stepped up their social media vigil and advised people not to share or forward unverified content. Officers said legal action will be initiated against all those trying to incite problems. Other steps that the cops have been told to follow while covering protests include wearing helmets on law-and-order duty, arranging adequate transport in case protesters are rounded up, arranging alternative routes for normal transport and procuring a good number of guard rails.
(Source: The Times Of India)
4. 12 Fall Prey To KYC Cons In 72 hrs, Cops Issue Warning
The detective department’s crackdown seems to have had little effect on e-wallet frauds in the city, with 12 cases being reported from Kolkata, Bidhannagar, and Barrackpore police areas over the past 72 hours. TOI accessed at least six FIRs, the most prominent ones being reported from Girish Park, Netaji Nagar, Patuli, Salt Lake and Garfa. The total loss has been estimated at Rs 5 lakh.
With around 50 complaints being lodged over the past two months, joint CP (crime) Murlidhar Sharma again issued an warning, asking people, especially senior citizens, not to fall in the trap of the fraudsters.
(Source: The Times Of India)
5. Woman Dials 100, Gets Molester On Bus Arrested
A 21-year-old college student travelling on a bus stood up to her molester, dialled 100 and got him arrested.
The incident took place at Jodhpur Park on Tuesday evening, when the young woman from Darjeeling was returning from a nearby popular mall to her Kolkata accommodation at Taltala. The accused has been identified as Rohan Kumar Jaiswal (30), a resident of Howrah.
“The woman boarded a bus on Route 240. Soon after she got a seat, the accused sat next to her. He began touching her inappropriately. She protested and even drew the attention of the conductor but still, the accused continued to harass her. It was then that she placed a call to the Lalbazar Control Room by dialling 100. As the bus headed for Dhakuria, the control room relayed the complaint to Jadavpur police station, Lake police station and the Jadavpur traffic guard. Cops from the Lake police station responded, stopped the bus and caught the accused from the spot,” said an officer.
(Source: The Times Of India)
