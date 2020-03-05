QKolkata: CM Says Corona Panic A Ploy to Divert From Delhi & More

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that panic was being spread over the coronavirus to divert attention from the Delhi violence, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted that he would stay away from Holi festivities to prevent the spread of the virus.

“A lot of people are creating a fuss over the coronavirus. Certainly a disease is a disease. The whole world is worried. But don’t create panic. So that people forget what happened in Delhi, to divert attention from the actual matter, they are going around saying corona, corona. When it actually happens, most certainly say so. We want a medicine for this (coronavirus). We deal with a disease as a disease. We don’t want even a single person in Bengal to be affected,” Mamata said at a programme in Buniyadpur, South Dinajpur.

(Source: The Telegraph)