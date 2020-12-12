Kolar: Employees Wreck Wistron Corp’s iPhone Manufacturing Plant

Taiwanese company Wistron Crop, contracted by Apple to manufacture iPhones in Karnataka’s Kolar district, was attacked by disgruntled employees in the early hours of Saturday, 12 December.

Over 1,000 employees gathered outside the plant in Narsapura in Kolar, demanding rightful pay and protesting against the management for alleged non-payment of wages. The employees accused the management of overworking the factory workers and violating norms under the Factories Act.

Employees, who tried to reason with the management, pelted stones at the building and set two company vehicles on fire after talks with the higher-ups failed. The Narsapura Police were called in and they resorted to lathi charge to disperse the workers.