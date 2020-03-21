Indians on Flight That Couldn’t Land to Return in 2-3 Days: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement on Saturday, has confirmed that it is working to resolve the issue of Indian nationals unable to land in India and said that they should be able return in “the next 2 to 3 days”.

Speaking to the press, Dammu Ravi, Additional Secretary, MEA, addressed the issue of a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Amsterdam-Delhi flight with 90 Indians on board that was forced to return on Friday amid scare over coronavirus.

The KLM fight, KL0871, did not have an approved flight plan, according to officials in Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

“We have received information that some Indian nationals who have got stuck in transit in Europe, mainly in London, Paris, Amsterdam and Frankfurt. But their origin are from US, Canada, Brazil and Europe (sic),” said Ravi.

“It is possible that there may have been gaps in interpretation by the airlines,” he added.