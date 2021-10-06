Renowned Kerala Cartoonist Yesudasan Passes Away at 83

Renowned political cartoonist from Kerala, Yesudasan, died at the age of 83. Deshabhimani reported that he was admitted at a hospital in Ernakulam and had COVID-19.

Yesudasan began drawing political cartoons for publications in the 1950s, and was also famous for his satirical series like 'Mrs Nair' in Vanitha magazine and 'Ponnamma Suprent' (Superintendent) in Malayala Manorama.

The cartoon series with the character Kittumman in Malayalam daily Janayugam was his first series, and believed to be the first pocket cartoon in Malayalam. As a young man, he joined Shankar Weekly in Delhi, under the mentorship of Shankar, considered the father of political cartooning in the country.

A few years later, Yesudasan came back to Kerala and joined as an editor of the children's magazine Balayugam. He also began publishing a political magazine called Asadhu, besides other humorous film and political magazines.