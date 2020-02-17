Kerala Police Denies Reports of Excluding Beef From Canteen Menu
Kerala Police Department has dismissed reports of beef being excluded from the canteen menu specified for the newly trained police batch as baseless.
The clarification comes after media reported that beef is being excluded from the menu.
A statement issued by the Kerala police department read “As per the decision of the Mess Committee which consists of trainees' representatives and police officers, they were instructed to prepare healthy meals with food available in their respective areas, the aim is to ensure that the trainees get the energy they need through diet.”
MoS (MEA) V Muraleedharan slammed the Left and CPI(M) over the issue. While speaking to the media V Muraleedharan stated that the Left and CPI(M) are taking up many issues but on the basis of the political benefit they can score.
This isn’t the first time that beef has stirred controversy. Last month, in January, a row erupted after the Kerala Tourism shared a beef recipe on Twitter on the festival of Makar Sankranti.
Tourism Minister K Surendran later issued a clarification stating that the state government did not intend to hurt the religious beliefs of anyone and condemned the attempt to give the incident a ‘communal colour’.
(With inputs from ANI)
